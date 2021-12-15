Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. 515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

