Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 18,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,335,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

