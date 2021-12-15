Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Anthem by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $433.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.16.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.10.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

