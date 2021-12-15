Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 178.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,422,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.