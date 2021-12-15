Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 145,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

