Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

