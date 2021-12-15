Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,790,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.