PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 4.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. 101,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

