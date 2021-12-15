PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) EVP Sells $94,500.00 in Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

