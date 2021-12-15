PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDSB opened at $8.62 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

