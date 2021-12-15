Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 122,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 174,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

