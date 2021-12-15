Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). Approximately 43,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 145,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.11.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

