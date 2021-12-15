Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the November 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 952,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 771,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,933. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

