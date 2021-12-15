Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.90

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 582938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.90 ($0.29).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.74. The company has a market cap of £319.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.84.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.