Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $78.73 on Top Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $78.73 or 0.00160546 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $7,261.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00209209 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

