PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $5,231.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00165506 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

