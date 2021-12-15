PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $101,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

