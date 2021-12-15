Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,606. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

