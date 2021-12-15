Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 459.6% from the November 15th total of 382,400 shares. Approximately 55.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 500,000 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $2,858,308.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

