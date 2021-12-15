Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

