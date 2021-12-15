PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the November 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About PHI Group
