PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the November 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. PHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

