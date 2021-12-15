Philip Andrew Smith Sells 7,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $449,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

SNEX stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $2,450,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.