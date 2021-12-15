Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.