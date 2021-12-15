Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

