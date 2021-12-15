Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.93. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

