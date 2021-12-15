Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $651,000 Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,088 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

