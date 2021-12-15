Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 737 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

