Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,500 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

