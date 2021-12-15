Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,900 shares of company stock worth $1,149,420 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

