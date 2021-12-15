Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $42,096,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $29,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

