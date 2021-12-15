Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

