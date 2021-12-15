Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,061 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ping Identity by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

