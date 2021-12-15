Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 977,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.