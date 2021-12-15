Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of PLNT opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 153.75, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

