PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,091.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,235.32 or 0.99609028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00269921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.00386374 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00133113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003693 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

