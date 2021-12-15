Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,714.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $437,612.68 and approximately $118,714.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00207495 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.