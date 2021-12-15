Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 347,426 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 75,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

