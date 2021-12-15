Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PHIC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Population Health Investment has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Population Health Investment by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 787.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 42.9% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.