Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Portillos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,510. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.