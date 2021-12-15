Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 20,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 996,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Specifically, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,158 shares of company stock worth $5,109,069.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $159,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $8,178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

