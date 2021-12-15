PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. PostNL has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

