PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. PostNL has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $4.53.
About PostNL
