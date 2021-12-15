Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Trimmed by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,653 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $68,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.