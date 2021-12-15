Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Given New 166.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 166.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

