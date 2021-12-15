Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.92

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and traded as low as $12.89. Prada shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 395 shares trading hands.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

