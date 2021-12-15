Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $1.77. Precipio shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 83,130 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precipio by 468.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Precipio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precipio by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

