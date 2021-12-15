Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of research firms have commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

