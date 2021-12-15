Private Advisor Group LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after buying an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $31.59.

