Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 453.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 102,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

