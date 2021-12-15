Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PROC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Procaps Group S.A has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at $3,344,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000.

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

