Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 2,783,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

